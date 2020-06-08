NIPER Guwahati and HAL sign MOU for industrial grade 3D antimicrobial face-shields

Read Article

Dr USN Murty, Director, NIPER Guwahati, a premier institute of national importance under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt of India informed that he has signed an MoU with the Hindustan Antibiotic Limited (HAL, a PSU under Dept of Pharmaceuticals, Govt of India), Pimpri, Pune for large scale industrial-grade manufacturing and commercialisation of their 3D printed antimicrobial face-shields.

NIPER-Guwahati has also filed both an Indian design patent and provisional patent at Indian Patent Office, New Delhi on their 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shields.

NIPER-G has designed, developed and validated 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield to control the spread of novel coronavirus, after careful analyses of several resources for risk measurement and on how viruses spread through bare hands and other body cavities like oral, ophthalmic and olfactory, etc. (even though ear as well). Some of the salient features of their developed 3D printed antimicrobial face-shields include, highly occlusive, transparent, easy-to-design, low cost, easy to wear, antimicrobial in nature, excellent chemical stability, non-fragile and easy to clean with the existing sanitisers or any alcoholic disinfectant.