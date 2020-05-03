Jan Aushadhi Kendras achieve sales turnover of Rs 52 crores in April 2020

Read Article

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJAKs) achieved a record sales turnover of Rs 52 crores in the month of April 2020 compared to Rs 42 crores in March 2020. It was 17 crore in April 2019.

Reportedly, this led to total savings of approximately Rs 300 crores for citizens as PMBJAKs’ medicines are cheaper by 50 to 90 per cent of the average market price.

DV Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, and Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS, Chemicals & Fertilizers congratulated the Janaushadhi store operators for achieving a record sales turnover and for working nonstop and tirelessly in the circumstances when the country needed it most.

Gowda has ensured that his ministry, through Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is committed to ensuring uninterrupted availability of affordable medicines to people of the country.