Indoco launches favipiravir 400 mg tablets
Fevindo - 400 will be made available at all government approved COVID care centres and selected medical practitioners across the country
Indoco Remedies announced the launch of FEVINDO (favipiravir) 400 mg tablets in India. Fevindo – 400 is an antiviral drug, effective against the RNA-based influenza virus.
The drug has been approved by DCGI in the treatment of COVID-19.
Aditi Kare Panandikar, MD, Indoco Remedies commented, “With the launch of FEVINDO, we are taking the next step from prevention to the treatment of COVID-19.”
Fevindo – 400 will be made available at all government approved COVID care centres and selected medical practitioners across the country.
To ensure accelerated access to Fevindo 400, Indoco has set up a toll-free helpline – 1800 212 7188. The WhatsApp / SMS helpline is 9833 85 85 85 while the email helpline is [email protected]