Indoco launches favipiravir 400 mg tablets

Read Article

Indoco Remedies announced the launch of FEVINDO (favipiravir) 400 mg tablets in India. Fevindo – 400 is an antiviral drug, effective against the RNA-based influenza virus.

The drug has been approved by DCGI in the treatment of COVID-19.

Aditi Kare Panandikar, MD, Indoco Remedies commented, “With the launch of FEVINDO, we are taking the next step from prevention to the treatment of COVID-19.”

Fevindo – 400 will be made available at all government approved COVID care centres and selected medical practitioners across the country.

To ensure accelerated access to Fevindo 400, Indoco has set up a toll-free helpline – 1800 212 7188. The WhatsApp / SMS helpline is 9833 85 85 85 while the email helpline is [email protected]