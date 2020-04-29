India’s pharma capabilities would remain available to the world: PM Modi

Read Article

This message was part of his telephone conversation with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada to discuss the prevailing global situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed on the importance of global solidarity and coordination, the maintenance of supply chains, and collaborative research activities.

Prime Minister thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for the assistance and support extended to the Indian citizens present in Canada, especially Indian students. Prime Minister Trudeau appreciated the support provided by the Government of India for Canadian citizens in India.

Prime Minister conveyed the assurance that India’s productive capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector would remain available for assisting the citizens of the world, including those of Canada, to the best of India’s abilities.

The two leaders agreed that the partnership between India and Canada could contribute meaningfully to the global effort to fight the pandemic, especially through collaboration in research and technology aimed at finding a vaccine or therapeutic solutions to COVID-19.