India to send medicines to 25 African countries

The Ministry of External Affairs has informed that India is dispatching medicines to more than 25 African countries as part of assistance for them to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

It said that the medicines include hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol and other drugs which are immediately required to fight the pandemic.

“These medicines are expected to complement the national efforts of the various countries in Africa to combat the pandemic,” the MEA said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 17, had conveyed India’s ‘full support’ to the African continent in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa also heads the African Union, a continental body comprising 55 African nations.

Modi held telephonic talks with Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of Uganda and Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Last month, S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister too held telephonic conversations with his counterparts in several African countries to reiterate India”s solidarity with the African people in the fight against COVID-19.

India has provided over three million hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets and two million paracetamol tablets to various countries as part of its assistance.