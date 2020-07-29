Hetero launches Favivir to treat mild to moderate Covid-19

Read Article

Favivir, priced at Rs 59 per tablet, will be available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country but will be sold only on prescription

Hetero has announced the launch of generic favipiravir (200mg) in India under the brand name ‘Favivir.’ Hetero has been granted the manufacturing and marketing approval for Favipiravir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Favivir is the second drug developed by Hetero after Covifor (Remdesivir) used in the treatment of Covid-19.

Hetero’s Favivir is priced at Rs 59 per tablet and is marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare. The product is available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country and will be sold only on prescription.