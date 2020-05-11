Hamdard Laboratories launches digital campaign about Covid-19 preventive measures

Read Article

Its campaign #MainDarpokHoon features Phogat sisters, Rifle Daadis

As the nation stands united to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) announces the launch of its new campaign #MainDarpokHoon to encourage people to stay indoors and take preventive measures to stay healthy and safe. The campaign is shot indoors, adhering to the social distancing norms and guidelines set by the Government of India, informs the company.

#MainDarpokHoon campaign is conceptualised by Pranav Harihar Sharma, Creative Consultant for marketing at Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division). The campaign is live on digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Hotstar etc.

The campaign #MainDarpokHoon features renowned personalities like Phogat sisters – Babita and Sangeeta, Rifle Daadis – Chandro and Prakashi and creates a paradox by describing that even fearless are worried about the pandemic and it’s wise to stay indoors to defeat the novel coronavirus. ‘Main Darpok Hoon’ phrase by idols of bravery creates an unforgettable image and a message, relevant for a wide set of audiences, informs a company release.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Suman Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), said, “When we set out to work on the film, we were very clear that in times like this, we have to act responsibly and respond sensibly, and leverage the norms set by the Govt. We chose a slightly unconventional way of sending out the message to the audience. As a brand, we wanted to say in times like this boosting one’s immunity is the first step of prevention besides all the precautions we are being told to take, to stay safe.”

Sharing the thought behind the campaign, Pranav Harihar Sharma, Creative Consultant for Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), said, “Fear makes us extra cautious and it is the exact need of the hour today. We are living in corona times and the best we can do to fight it is to be vigilant of it and follow preventive measures like wearing masks, washing hands and follow social distancing norms. ‘#MainDarpokHoon’ campaign takes an entertaining route to convey the message and depicts fear as the greatest strength in defeating the pandemic.”

Hamdard offers a wide range of products such as Joshina, Joshanda, Imyoton and Chyawanprash that act as immunity boosters.