FDC launches two favipiravir variants for COVID-19 treatment

FDC announced the launch of two variants of favipiravir – PiFLU and Favenza – which will be used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in India.

Earlier this year, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of favipiravir, an off-patent, oral anti-viral drug that has been shown to quicken clinical recovery in COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. It is a broad-spectrum antiviral agent, and selectively inhibits RNA polymerase of influenza and SARCOV-2 virus and prevents viral replication.

Commenting on the development, spokesperson of FDC, Mayank Tikkha, said, “We will be working with the government and healthcare fraternity to make Favenza and Piflu available across the country”.

FDC’s PiFLU and Favenza is currently available across the country.