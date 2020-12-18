European Commission to purchase additional 80 mn doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Total of 160 million doses ordered by the European Commission to date
Moderna announced that the European Commission has exercised its option to purchase an additional 80 million doses of mRNA-1273, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 160 million doses.
The first deliveries of mRNA-1273 to European countries from Moderna’s European supply chain are expected to commence early in 2021 following regulatory approval by the EMA. These deliveries are subject to receipt of the positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) scientific committee for human medicines (CHMP) and the European Commission’s Decision regarding the Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) for the vaccine. The CHMP meeting is planned for January 6, 2021.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine supply agreements
Moderna has confirmed the following supply agreements of committed orders totalling more than 470 million doses:
- United States: 200 million doses with option for an additional 300 million doses
- European Union: 160 million doses
- Japan: 50 million doses
- Canada: 40 million doses with option for an additional 16 million doses
- Switzerland: 7.5 million doses
- United Kingdom: 7 million doses
- Israel: 6 million doses
- Qatar
- Singapore
- Other countries, which have placed orders and have not been disclosed.