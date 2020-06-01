DGFT allows exports of hand sanitisers

Read Article

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has lifted export restrictions on hand sanitisers.

In a notification issued by the DGFT, in the exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act 1992 (No 22 of 1922) as amended with para 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020, the Central Government made this amendment to notification No 04 dated May 6, 2020, related to the export policy of hand sanitisers.

However, alcohol-based hand sanitisers exported in containers with dispenser pumps, falling under any ITCHS code including the HS code; namely ex 3004, ex 3401, ex 3402 and 380894 are prohibited for export.

Hand sanitisers exported in any other form of packaging are free for export, with immediate effect. And all other products falling under the above HS codes are freely exportable.

Nipun Jain Chairman, Small and Medium Pharma Manufacturers Association (SMPMA) said, “We welcome the government’s move to lift export restrictions on hand sanitisers and thank its timely decision. In times of COVID-19, now the Indian pharma companies can serve the world with their world-class sanitisers.”

Ajay Arora, Director, Kwality Pharmaceuticals said, “We appreciate the move taken by the government to lift export restrictions on hand sanitisers. Certainly, this move will boost confidence in the industry and also enhance our industry’s image in the global pharma market.”

In April 2020, the SMPMA had written a letter to the DGFT whereas, Laghu Udyog Bharati had made a representation to the Drug Controller General of (India) office with requests to allow export of ethanol-based sanitisers. (Check:(https://www.expresspharma.in/latest-updates/industry-seeks-clarity-in-regulations-for-sale-of-hand-sanitisers/)

Earlier, the DGFT had restricted exports of hand sanitisers earlier to ensure their uninterrupted supply in the country, especially during the lockdown period.

After the removal of export restrictions on paracetamol APIs and formulations, as well as hand sanitisers, the industry is hoping that restrictions on exports of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) will be lifted as well.

[email protected]

[email protected]