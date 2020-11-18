Cipla signs licensing pact with MultiG for COVID-19 rapid antibody test kit

Read Article

Cipla has signed a licensing agreement with a Belgium-based firm, Multi G for the distribution of their COVID-19 rapid antibody test kit, across most Emerging markets and Europe.

As part of this agreement, Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of the COVID-19 rapid antibody kit, known as ‘Covi-G’, which will be manufactured by MultiG.

It was among the earliest antibody kits to declare CE-compliance and are awaiting approval by ICH country regulators, informs a company release. The statement says, “It has been commercialised in 20+ countries already, with sensitivity and specificity exceeding 92 per cent. It tests for both IgM and IgG antibodies, using a single-prick blood test using of the test result indicator visual interpretation. The kit gives results within 10 minutes.”

It adds, “Cipla’s expansive reach, network and partnerships with public health authorities as well as private institutions will help in ensuring the seamless access of these kits across 25+ markets in Asia, Middle-East and North Africa, Latin America, EU and Australia.”

Apart from an epidemiological tool for mass screening, this point of care test can also be used to detect patients who have had a suspected asymptomatic or mild infection in the past, identify potential plasma donors and possibly prioritise susceptible populations for vaccines.