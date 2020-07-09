Cipla launches Cipremi, likely to price it Rs 4,000 per vial

Read Article

Cipla has launched its generic version of broad-spectrum anti-viral drug remdesivir (branded Cipremi), to treat severe infection of COVID-19.

Though the company did not disclose the price of the medicine, reportedly, it is likely to be priced at Rs 4000 per vial.

Cipla had earlier said that the drug will be priced at less than Rs 5,000 per 100 mg vial.”We are proud to commercially launch Cipremi today; amongst the lowest priced globally, and aim to supply over 80,000 vials within the first month itself. To further ensure equitable distribution, the drug will be available through government and hospital channels only,” said Nikhil Chopra, Executive VP and CEO (India Business), Cipla .

“Cipla will also be donating some amount of the drug as part of its efforts to support the community in this time of need,” he added.

Hetero’s Covifor is sold at Rs 5,400 per 100 mg vial and Mylan’s Desrem is priced at Rs 4,800.