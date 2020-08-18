Brazil regulator gives approval for human trials of J&J COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa has approved human clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson’s pharma subsidiary Janssen.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidate is the fourth to be approved for human trials in Brazil, said Anvisa in a statement.

Brazil has already approved phase 3 human trials of potential vaccines developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with the University of Oxford, China’s Sinovac Biotech and Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech.

China’s Sinopharm also aims to carry out trials for a possible vaccine in Brazil in a deal with the southern state of Parana pending regulatory approval.

(Edits by EP News Bureau)