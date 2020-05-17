Bangladeshi doctors claim to have found drug combination to cure COVID-19 patients

Read Article

Reportedly, the medical team is preparing a paper on the development of the drug combination for an international journal, as required for scientific review and acknowledgement

A medical team in Bangladesh has claimed that their research on the combination of two widely used drugs has yielded “astounding” results in curing patients with acute symptoms of the coronavirus.

Professor Dr Tarek Alam, Head of Medicine Department, Bangladesh Medical College Hospital (BMCH), a senior member of the medical team said that a frequently used antiprotozoal medicine called Ivermectin in a single dose with Doxycycline, an antibiotic yielded virtually near-miraculous result in curing the patients with COVID-19.

“We have got astounding results. Out of 60 COVID-19 patients, all recovered as the combination of the two drugs were applied. My team was prescribing the two medicines only for coronavirus patients, most of them initially reporting with respiratory problems with related complaints, later to be tested COVID-19 positive,” he said.

Claiming that the efficacy of the drug combination was such that patients recovered from the virus within four days, he said, adding that there were no side effects of it.

“The repeated or second tests, in line with the procedure, reconfirmed them COVID-19 negative in all the cases under the research which found the combination to have no side effects on patients either,” he said.

Reportedly, the medical team has now contacted the concerned government regulators and are preparing to conduct international procedures for acknowledgement of the drugs for COVID-19 treatment.

Alam said his team was preparing a paper on the development of the drug for an international journal, as required for scientific review and acknowledgement.