Avra Laboratories gets CDSCO nod for favipiravir API

Avra Laboratories, a Hyderabad-based pharma company, has received regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and market favipiravir API.

Through a statement, the company informed that it has developed an alternative low cost and highly efficient manufacturing process and is now supplying commercial quantities to Cipla for the launch of Ciplenza, the generic version of favipiravir.

AV Rama Rao, Chairman, Avra Laboratories said, “I am very pleased to be working with Cipla and Dr Yusuf Hamied again, with whom I share a five-decade-long association and friendship, during which time we collaborated on several projects to produce life-saving drugs, including anti-cancer, anti-HIV/AIDS and several other generic products. The current pandemic has brought us together to work tirelessly for the speedy launch of favipiravir.”