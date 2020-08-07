AstraZeneca signs manufacturing pact with Chinese firm, BioKangtai for COVID-19 vaccine

Read Article

AstraZeneca has entered into an agreement with a Chinese vaccine manufacturer BioKangtai to produce 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate AZD1222, when completed, in China by the end of 2020. AstraZeneca is developing this vaccine in a partnership with Oxford University.

The British company announced about this deal through a post on Chinese social platform WeChat.

As per the deal, AstraZeneca will deliver the first 100 million doses this year and 200 million doses by the end of 2021. It also stipulates a commitment for the two firms to explore distributing a vaccine in other markets.