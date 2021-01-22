Hamdard Laboratories launches twelve new Unani medicines

Read Article

Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) launched twelve new OTC (over the counter) medicines to build strong body immunity and treat illness like fever, cold, cough, etc.

“The new range of products contains single ingredients like Aswagandhi, Kalonji, Gilo, and Jamun powder along with Zafran which are known for strengthening body immunity and overall health. Hamdard Laboratories has launched their first-ever range of Unani medicines, ‘Habb-e-Bukhar’ for fever, ‘Lauq Sapistan’for cough and cold along with immunity enhancer ‘Sufoof-e-Satte Gilo’ and ‘Khameera Hameedi’to strengthen the body. In addition, Hamdard has also announced the sachet version of their trusted product, Ayush Joshanda. The brand also launched ‘Memoprash’, a unique memory enhancement product for kids and adults alike,” informed the company through a release.

Commenting on the launch of new products, Abdul Majeed, Chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “With the commencement of vaccine immunisation program, healthcare has rightfully taken the centre stage in our lives. It is imperative, now more than ever, to build up the physical and mental health of the people. With our commitment to holistic healthcare, we have launched an array of multiple products to strengthen our bodies from the inside out. We encourage everyone to prioritise their health and strengthen their immunity through holistic Unani solutions.”

As a part of Hamdard’s healthy India initiative, Hamdard Laboratories has rolled out health vans with experts on board to offer free consultations along with zero cost sampling of their tried and tested immunity-boosting products. Hamdard has launched the heath vans in New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut and Lucknow.