PHARMA Pro & Pack Expo to be held in Hyderabad

PHARMA Pro & Pack Expo is all geared up for its 2020 edition in Hyderabad. The event will be held from September 17-19, 2020. After the successful and acclaimed edition in 2019 that raked in 12832 visitors and showcased more than 80 exhibitors, the upcoming edition envisions to bring in advance innovations and ground-breaking technologies to the Indian pharma manufacturing companies.

PHARMA Pro&Pack empowers the manufacturing industries by facilitating ideal grounds for networking and opportunity to get acquainted with the latest technologies by bringing the best of the industry on one stage. With a line-up of engaging supporting programmes that include a conference on current topics and the Hosted Buyer Program, the trade fair not will just offers insights on the industry but also gives a chance to the exhibitors to connect with the buyers directly.

Spread across 7000 square metres, the event will have 120 exhibitors and 14000 visitors. The event is likely to witness 1500 plus buyer seller meetings and 400 plus hosted buyers.