Hyderabad to host India Lab Expo and analytica Anacon India

India Lab Expo and analytica Anacon India will be held at HITEX from September 19-21, 2019. analytica Aancon India and India Lab Expo is a trade fair which will showcase chromatographs, spectroscopes, microscopes and imaging, bioinformatics, medicine and diagnostics, life sciences, analytical instrumentation systems, instruments for physical and chemical analysis, laboratory furniture, equipment and packaging machines, and related products.

Visitors from pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food processing, research and development among other segments will explore the latest innovations from the laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, diagnostics, pharma packaging and processing.

Both the events will cover the entire value chain for industrial and research laboratories. International market leaders as well as local Indian manufacturers participate in the trade shows. The conference is tailored to the Indian market and will give profound insights into science and research. International experts will present the latest techniques in all application sectors.

Express Pharma is the media partner for the event.