10th Edition of PharmaTech Expo 2019 to be held in Ahmedabad

PharmaTechnologyIndex.com will present the 10th Edition of PharmaTech Expo 2019, to be held from August 20 to 22, 2019 in Ahmedabad. PharmaTech Expo 2019 & LabTech Expo 2019 is an international exhibition on pharma machinery, lab, analytical, pharma formulations, nutraceutical and packaging equipment. This will give opportunities to suppliers, manufacturers, industrialists, entrepreneurs, buyers and consultants to assemble at this common platform. This year, the focus will be on the pharmaceutical formulations, nutraceuticals, API’s, cosmetic and ayurveda sector. Drug Marketing & Manufacturer’s Association (DMMA) is the event partner.

More than 300 exhibitors will take part in the event and will see around 8000 likely visitors. The event will be spread across 7500net square metre area.

Express Pharma is the media partner for the event.