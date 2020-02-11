Express Pharma


Home  »  Uncategorized  »  Marksans Pharma gets EIR from US FDA for New York unit

Marksans Pharma gets EIR from US FDA for New York unit

In a regulatory filing, the company announced "receipt of the EIR from US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) in respect of inspection of company's manufacturing facility Time-Cap Laboratories located at Farmingdale, New York, USA carried out from December 5, 2019 to December 18, 2019"

Uncategorized
By Press Trust of India
0 1
Read Article

Marksans Pharma said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for company’s manufacturing facility in the US.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced “receipt of the EIR from US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) in respect of inspection of company’s manufacturing facility Time-Cap Laboratories located at Farmingdale, New York, USA carried out from December 5, 2019 to December 18, 2019”.

Press Trust of India
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.