Mankind Pharma shows support for doctors and medical staffs in latest campaign

Amidst the ongoing global health challenges of COVID -19, Mankind Pharma recently launched a short film, #Thanksforbeingmyfamily showcasing the hardwork done by doctors and medical staffs for the society. During this testing period, these medical professionals have devoted themselves selflessly in serving mankind and the campaign invocates all to stand up for them.

Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma commented, “With the exponential rise in coronavirus cases in our country, we should acknowledge our medical fraternity like doctors, nurses and paramedics for their fighting spirit and selfless services. At a time when the country is at a standstill, these medical professionals are working day and night for our well being. Lets all of us follow required guidelines and help them by taking care of our own self”.

#Thanksforbeingmyfamily resonates everyones thoughts of saluting the medical personnel, who are not giving up even in the adverse situation.

You can watch the video here: