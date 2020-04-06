Lupin launches Mycophenolic Acid Delayed-Release Tablets USP

Read Article

Pharma major Lupin announced the launch of Mycophenolic Acid Delayed-Release Tablets USP, 180 mg and 360 mg. Lupin’s alliance partner Concord Biotech had received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) earlier.

Mycophenolic Acid Delayed-Release Tablets USP, 180 mg and 360 mg, is the generic equivalent of Myfortic Delayed-Release Tablets, 180 mg and 360 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and are indicated for:

• Prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients receiving kidney transplants and in pediatric patients at least 5 years of age and older who are at least 6 months post kidney transplant.

• Use in combination with cyclosporine and corticosteroids.

Mycophenolic Acid Delayed-Release Tablets USP (RLD: Myfortic) had an annual sales of approximately USD 156 million in the US (IQVIA MAT February 2020).