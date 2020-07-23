IQVIA and JDRF collaborate to improve understanding of Type 1 Diabetes using real world data

Read Article

IQVIATM recently announced that it is joining forces with JDRF, a leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, to use non-identified patient-level, real world data and analytics to address unmet needs in the diabetes community.

“We are delighted to embark on the development of a real world research platform for diabetes evidence generation,” said Jon Morris, vice president and general manager, Healthcare Solutions, IQVIA. “This program leverages our strong capabilities of applying real world data to address areas of unmet need in patient diagnosis, treatment and care. This first project, accurate diabetes diagnosis in adults, will provide the foundation for building a deeper and even more meaningful collaboration with the JDRF.”

The IQVIA-JDRF collaboration will utilize non-identified real world data to answer important clinical research questions and address areas of unmet need in people with T1D, including how to improve diagnostic accuracy, assess the impact of treatments and monitoring devices on outcomes, and optimize future drug development efforts. In the first project, the team is collaborating to help improve distinctions in diagnosing type 1 vs. type 2 or other diabetes. It is estimated that nearly 40 percent of people with adult-onset T1D may be initially misdiagnosed, so helping differentiate diabetes types will better ensure appropriate treatment and patient outcomes.

“Nearly fifty percent of the newly diagnosed individuals with T1D are 18 years or older, yet often adults with T1D are misdiagnosed as type 2, and it may take up to several years before they are properly diagnosed,” said Sanjoy Dutta, Vice President, Research at JDRF. “We are pleased to be working with IQVIA on this project, which will help ensure adults with T1D are accurately diagnosed and get the right treatment right away.”

By combining advanced analytics with unparalleled data and deep domain expertise, IQVIA can support JDRF’s vision to tackle unanswered research questions to move both the care and eventual cure of diabetes forward in people of all ages.