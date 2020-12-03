Express Pharma


Focus on your best move for 2021: Agilent CrossLab Relocation Services

By Agilent
Renewed growth targets for the new year coupled with current global challenges mean changes could be on the horizon. You may be planning to accommodate for social distancing, consolidating labs or dispersing equipment to other facilities. Changes like these are complex and difficult to organize and plan.

  • Do you have a plan to handle your research instruments as well as the low-tech equipment like computers, desks, or refrigerators?
  • Do you have a partner with the critical scientific, service, and project management experience?
  • Don’t lose days of productivity to easy-to-miss details like computer cables and power outlets.
  • Trust an organization that knows the importance of your instruments and your time.

Rely on Agilent to execute your next relocation. From pre-move risk assessments to a post-move performance guarantee for all moved equipment, we’ll handle every step of your move. We’ve performed over 3,500 local, international and multi-phased relocations in the past year, each with the same goal – a stress-free move that minimizes disruption and downtime.

Download Now to discuss your relocation requirements, connect with us online.

This is co-hosted by Express Pharma and Agilent

Agilent
