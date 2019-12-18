Eminence Business Media to organise Pharma Authors Round Table in Mumbai

Project managers are invited to submit their abstracts of white papers by or before January 7, 2020

Eminence Business Media is creating a platform for young writers and authors at Pharma Authors Round Table. The event is scheduled for January 22, 2020 in Mumbai.

Eminence Business Media has also invited project managers to submit their abstracts of white papers by or before January 7, 2020. The project managers can inculcate their ideas, initiatives that they have taken to motivate project teams with real life examples, incidents, stories and case studies.

Industry thought leaders along with John Robert, AVP Sunpharma, author of three books on project management will discuss on ‘Making Projects Interesting: Convert Uninspiring, Mundane practices into exciting processes.’

The chosen ideas will be submitting their full paper to be a part of John Robert’s upcoming book with the team ‘Making Projects Exciting’. The last day to submit final paper is January 31, 2019.

Contact

Suryansh Rana

+919653284123

email: [email protected]