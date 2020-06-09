AI to deliver next evolution of drug manufacturing and supply chain efficiency: Pharmapack Europe experts

Read Article

In the absence of ‘in person’ meetings, access to deep dive pharma insights are not on hold, and later this month experts will discuss how AI is rapidly evolving supply chain dynamics in a Pharmapack Europe webinar to be held on June 17, 2020.

Veronica Ghidotti, Product Manager at Antares Vision; Aurelio Arias, Engagement Manager at IQVIA; and Luca Antiga, CTO and co-founder at Orobix, will provide a précis of current manufacturing and packaging technologies and explore how future AI can expedite processes and improve supply chain transparency.

The webinar will seek to take a forward-looking perspective on how to integrate AI into workflows, the challenges of implementing AI projects in healthcare, and the advantages of using real-time analytics on performance enhancement and waste reduction. This window into tomorrow’s technology will afford manufacturers vital insights today on an emerging area that will have far reaching consequences in terms of cost reductions and complex supply control.

Delivered as part of the CPhI Webinar Series, the webcast is designed to look at the key inflection points and where AI can deliver data-driven decision making.

For more details, please sign up here or visit Global Pharma Insights for on demand viewing post event. Pharmapack Europe 2021 will be held at the Porte De Versailles in Paris (27-28 January, 2021) and is the leading hub for stakeholders across all parts of the pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery supply chain, with over 5300 attendees and 400+ exhibitors from 75+ countries.