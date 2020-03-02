12th edition of PharmaTech Expo to be held in Chandigarh

Read Article

The 12th edition of PharmaTech Expo will be held in Chandigarh from April 17-19, 2020. The pharmaceutical and lab expo will bring together people from across the globe to one destination under one roof. It is one of the biggest B2B trade shows that involve people from the healthcare industry to participate and share innovation related to advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. The event will witness 200 plus exhibitors with around 5000 plus attendees.

The exhibition will showcase pharma products, machinery and technological innovation to buyers

from countries like India, China, the US and Germany which are a major market for this sector. The event will give a huge platform to establish and enhance business by meeting active suppliers from across the globe looking for collaboration with the Indian pharma and healthcare market.