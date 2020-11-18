Antares Vision acquires assets of Adents in 1.5 mn euros deal

Read Article

Antares Vision recently announced that it has been selected by the French judicial authority as the winner of the tender for the purchase – directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries – of the assets of the French company Adents High Tech International (Adents).

Adents, currently in liquidation, has developed a traceability and serialisation software platform for the management and exchange of data between companies and regulatory authorities (level 5) and a complete offer of cloud services (both single-tenant and multi-tenant). Mainly focused on the pharma sector, the platform is strategic in other sectors such as food, beverage (especially in the champagne niche) and luxury goods.

A company statement informs, “The transaction will allow Antares Vision to expand its portfolio of software solutions able to track and trace the end-to-end supply chain, enabling all the supply chain players (distributors, CMO’s, 3PLs, hospitals and pharmacies) to be compliant to the traceability of medicines regulations and able to ensure the transparency and sustainability of the production and distribution chain in several industries.”

In addition, through the transaction, some Adents’s staff will be hired and the R&D team will also be strengthened by including highly specialised resources in the Antares Vision staff.

Thus, Antares Vision will enhance its service capacity with greater capillarity in technical and sales support, as well as its international presence, mainly in France, UK, Ireland, Sweden and in the US.

Emidio Zorzella, Chairman and CEO of Antares Vision said, “We are very satisfied with this operation which will allow us to continue to strengthen our strategy and to implement a complete, digital and scalable solution for the supply chain traceability. The operation is particularly strategic in terms of acquiring new software solutions, new skills, strengthening the geographical presence and expanding into new industries. The expertise in traceability for beverage will allow us to accelerate our diversification in new industries, as in the champagne segment.”

The closing will take place within the maximum term of two months; the value of the transaction, equal to 1.5 million euros, will be paid in cash. It should be noted that the transaction is not significant pursuant to art. 12 of the AIM Italia Rules for Companies, none of the applicable class tests is exceeding 25 per cent.