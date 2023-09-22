Express Pharma

Supercharging Production Quality with Real-Time Analytics

Downloads
By SAS
0 14

To shorten time to market, pharma companies need to augment strong analytics capabilities alongside their quality control processes. The key essence is to quickly assimilate operational data, generate analytics and make decisions in real time.

In this discussion, learn how analytics can help pharmaceuticals improve availability, quality, and throughput in manufacturing.

 

  • Understand the challenges that pharmaceuticals face in a manufacturing setup
  • Learn reliable strategies to strengthen quality control process
  • Unlock executable techniques to optimize operations in real-time for improving yield

 

    I would like to be contacted by SAS representative.
    Yes, I would like to receive email updates about SAS products, services and events.
    For full details of how we will treat your information please view our privacy policy: SAS Privacy Policy

    This is co-hosted by Express Pharma and SAS

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and agree to Express Pharma contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Pharma at any time. Express Pharma web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.