Budget 2020: Pharma Wishlist

India is the pharmacy of the world and accounts for approximately 20 per cent of the market share globally in terms of volume. We have a competitive advantage in the global pharmaceutical industry. It is important that the industry moves up the value chain by focusing on innovation and quality. For creating an enabling research ecosystem, the starting point would be to increase expenditure on healthcare from the current about 1.2 per cent to 1.5 per cent of GDP this year and about five per cent by 2030, in line with the developed European and North American economies.

The pharma industry must move from branded generic drugs to discovering and developing new drugs; for that creating an enabling research system is a must. The forthcoming budget provides the government with an opportunity in this respect by reinstating weighted tax deduction of 200 per cent on R&D. The budget should also provide for incentives to set up four to six bulk API and innovation clusters to reduce dependence on API imports and to align with the idea of ‘Make in India’ to ‘Discover in India.’ The industry aspires to become the world’s largest supplier of quality medicines; for this to happen, the growth would have to come from increasing exports to large and traditionally underpenetrated markets such as Japan, China, Africa, Indonesia and Latin America.

The economy is going through a phase of low GDP growth, Finance Minister should adopt softer interest rates to encourage new investment and expedite Capex cycle aiming at generating more employment opportunities and rollout tax benefits for individual taxpayers so consumption can also get a boost.

Enhancement of weighted tax deduction on R&D from 150 per cent to 200 per cent will enable new discovery and innovation. If the government gives proper financial support to SMEs from technology upgradation fund for Pharma SMEs, then the pharma SMEs in India can graduate to the next level and can become exporters.

The Indian pharma industry is facing challenges such as increased scrutiny from drug regulators, stalled new product approvals and price control in the home as well as developed markets affecting the growth. With the government’s initiative, not only can the industry support the government in providing affordable and efficacious medicines, but it will also help to mark its presence in the global markets.