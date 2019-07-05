Budget reactions 2019

Union Budget 2019 evokes mixed reviews from the pharmaceutical industry

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

The expectations from the Union Budget 2019 were that of a bold reformist budget, however, it turned out to be an incremental budget at best. The emphasis on start-ups and on the education sector is a good move. However, there was nothing to fuel growth in the healthcare and pharma sectors, which is disappointing. I was particularly keen on seeing a change in the weighted deduction for R&D which did not happen. A positive policy move of this kind would have spurred R&D and innovation in pharma and other sectors.