Express Pharma

Sartorius – Octet : One System, Many Applications

Downloads
By Sartorius
0 19

Real-Time, Label-Free, Stress Free Protein Analysis. The Sartorius Octet® systems, built using label-free Bio-Layer Interferometry (BLI) optical technology, offer a fast, robust and fluidics-free approach to protein analysis.

 

The Octet® platform is a comprehensive tool for screening and characterizing molecular interactions such as protein-protein or protein-drug interactions. It enables a huge variety of applications performed at various stages of biologics development — from early selection to validation to manufacturing.

Download the brochure and learn more about the Octet® R Series Systems.

 

    I would like to be contacted by Sartorius representative.
    Yes, I would like to receive email updates about Sartorius products, services and events.
    For full details of how we will treat your information please view our privacy policy: Sartorius Privacy Policy

    This is co-hosted by Express Pharma and Sartorius

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and agree to Express Pharma contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Pharma at any time. Express Pharma web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.