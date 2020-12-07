Zydus announces Phase I trials of ZYIL1, oral small molecule NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor

Read Article

Zydus Cadila has received permission to initiate the Phase 1 clinical trial of ZYIL1, a novel oral small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor candidate.

NLRP3 inflammasomes are involved in the inflammation process by production and release of proinflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-18. This harmful inflammation within the body leads to the onset and development of various kinds of diseases, including Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), auto-immune diseases, inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal diseases (inflammatory bowel disease), renal diseases and CNS diseases.

Pankaj R Patel, Chairman, Cadila Healthcare said, “We will study the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of ZYIL1 in this Phase I clinical trial in healthy human volunteers.”