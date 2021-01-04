Sun Pharma starts Phase II trial of SCD-044 for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

Read Article

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for SCD-044 (a novel, orally bioavailable sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor 1 agonist) in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

The Phase 2 study is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the efficacy and safety of SCD-044 in the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The study will enrol approximately 240 subjects and topline results are expected in 2022.

SCD-044 is also being evaluated in other autoimmune disorders and Phase 2 studies for other indications like atopic dermatitis, are also expected to be initiated soon.

In May 2020, Sun Pharma entered into a worldwide in-licensing agreement with Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) for the development and commercialisation of SCD-044, which is being evaluated as a potential oral treatment for psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and other auto-immune disorders.