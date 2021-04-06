Research identifies novel peptoids with potent antiviral activity against HSV-1 and SARS-CoV-2

Read Article

Maxwell Biosciences, a preclinical stage biotechnology company developing CLAROMER brand anti-infectives, announced that the peer-reviewed, open-access journal Pharmaceuticals (MDPI) has published new scientific research findings co-authored by Scientific Advisory Board Member Gill Diamond, University of Louisville, Department of Oral Microbiology and Infectious Diseases and eleven other collaborating academic researchers. Titled Potent Antiviral Activity against HSV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 by Antimicrobial Peptoids, the research findings demonstrate that several peptoids exhibit potent in vitro antiviral activity against both HSV-1 and SARS-CoV-2.

As outlined in the paper’s abstract, viral infections, such as those caused by Herpes Simplex Virus-1 (HSV-1) and SARS-CoV-2, affect millions of people each year. However, there are few drugs that treat viral infections effectively, and no vaccine to prevent HSV-1 infections exists.

“There’s a huge need for new antiviral agents and whereas new vaccines are now available for SARS-CoV-2, treatments can help those who become infected and develop Covid-19 illness. This paper constitutes the first report of biomimetic antiviral peptoids—stable mimics of natural antiviral peptides—that effectively inactivate two different enveloped viruses, utilizing a mechanism of action similar to that of natural innate immunity. Recurrent HSV-1 infections affect around 177M adult Americans; and of course, SARS-CoV-2 affects us all,” said Dr Diamond.

As detailed in the body of the paper and visualised by cryo-EM images the researchers showed experimentally that antiviral peptoids disrupt the phospholipid envelopes of the viruses by a mechanism similar to that observed for natural human antiviral peptides.

Dr Diamond stated, “The entire research team involved in this study deserves tremendous praise, as interdisciplinary research of this nature is critical to the development of new therapies that are effective against viral infections, while also being safe for human use.” Dr Diamond is continuing to study these promising peptoids now as topical treatments in a rodent model of Herpes Labialis.

Key observations and findings