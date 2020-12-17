Chlorhexidine mouthwash can kill novel coronavirus: Study

Read Article

A preliminary laboratory-based research conducted by Dr HSJ Institute of Dental Sciences, Panjab University, in collaboration with CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), revealed that one of the most routinely used mouth rinses, Chlorhexidine, has proven to be effective against SARS CoV2. The study, titled “Chlorhexidine: An effective anti-Covid mouth rinse” was supported by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Design Innovation Centre, Panjab University.

Studies have shown that SARS CoV 2 virus colonises in the oral and nasal cavities. Mouth rinses can be an effective way to reduce the colonisation and possibly reduce the transmission of infection.

Chlorhexidine has broad-spectrum bactericidal and virucidal properties. This study was aimed at providing an insight into the effectiveness of Chlorhexidine 0.2% against SARS CoV2, through analysis in a laboratory. It was observed that chlorhexidine digluconate mouth rinses in 0.2% concentration kill more than 99.9 per cent of SARS CoV 2 virus in a minimal contact time of 30 seconds.

Dr Ashish Jain from Dr HSJ Institute of Dental Sciences, the author of the study, said “Our study revealed that a mouth rinse with the required concentration of Chlorhexidine killed coronavirus within 30 seconds after being exposed in a laboratory. These are the initial results from the lab studies and need to be verified through clinical studies. We are indeed grateful to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Design Innovation Centre, Panjab University for providing support in conducting this preliminary study successfully.”