Can a synthetic vaccine help in tackling COVID 19?

Synthetic vaccines can be customized and designed by including different antigens /deleting antigens and controlling their expression, which is very important in controlling mutation of the coronavirus, says Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Surgeon, Regenerative Medicine Researcher

Synthetic vaccines are based on complex carbohydrate-protein conjugates. These vaccines have a systematic approach in tackling various illnesses and infections.

Vaccines tend to carry the inactivated part of a disease-causing microorganism (or antigen) that helps stimulate one’s immune system and recognize the foreign body and allows production of antibodies that attach to the antigen and destroy it.

Fragments of the pathogen may also be used as vaccines even at the molecular level. Furthermore, the immune system recognizes such parts of a macromolecule called epitopes. Antigens and epitopes are made up of proteins or polysaccharides. Thus, synthetic vaccines can protect against infections.

All you need to know about synthetic vaccines

Synthetic vaccines may be a good alternative to the traditional ones. This is because of consistency in development when compared to the traditional approach. It has a therapeutic effect and can help cure diseases and infections.

Enveloped Virus-like Particle Vaccines (eVLPs) can be described as an innovative new class of synthetic vaccines, which are designed to closely mimic the structure of viruses. Moreover, they have a high immunogenic response.

These third-generation virus-like particle vaccines tend to closely mimic the structure of the target viruses and help prevent infections and were found to be safe during clinical trials.

To top it all, these vaccines can be easily produced at a low cost. Moreover, these vaccines are less toxic and can easily be adapted to the changes owing to the natural variation of the virus.

These particles of the synthetic vaccines deliver antigens and drug to APCs (antigen-presenting cells) efficiently. These vaccine particles are designed to incorporate a variety of antigens for the treatment of cancers and chronic infections.

When world is talking about vaccine for COVID-19, eVLPs can be the most efficient way as they are highly immunogenic and create a better response by mimicking the viral structure. They can be customized and designed by including different antigens /deleting antigens and controlling their expression, which is very important in controlling mutation of the coronavirus. When we talk about safety, unlike attenuated vaccines, eVLPs cannot revert back to an infectious state.

As such, in case of a pandemic like COVID-19, high yield and purity can be achieved with eVLPs along with standardization and scalability.