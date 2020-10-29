DoP to launch revised PLI scheme guidelines

Read Article

The Department of Pharmaceuticals plans to launch revised PLI scheme guidelines.

It is likely that in the revised PLI scheme the government has considered the industry’s request to remove the minimum investment criteria and may include export and sale-based production criteria. It is likely that some of the products’ capacity is being decreased so that investors get the eligible incentive.

Navdeep Rinwa, Joint Secretary, DoP, informed, “Although, the department has already received around 125 applications related to the PLI scheme for the API segment. However, since the launch of the PLI scheme guideline, the department is receiving representations from the industry about making modifications. Hence, based on the industry’s request, empowered committee’s analysis and recommendations of the technical committee, today the department will be launching the revised PLI scheme guidelines which will benefit the industry/investors.”

Commenting on export criteria in availing the PLI scheme, Rinwa added, “The objective is to scale up the economy and besides pharma, other sectors had already included the export criteria in their detailed PLI scheme guidelines. And, we too received the industry’s request justifying the need for its inclusion in the PLI scheme guideline.”

He continued, “To the revised PLI scheme guidelines, we are expecting much more response as it will suit the industry’s requirements and expectations.”

A source from the development informed that the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers is also in the process of forming a separate PLI scheme for chemicals. There will be around 10 categories and pharma is one of them.

