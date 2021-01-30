Express Pharma


The Reproducibility of Flow Cytometry data – Aspects of standardization and validation in Clinical flow cytometry

Fri, 29th January 2021 | 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM IST | Live Webinar

By Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
+ Dr Mathias Streitz, Charité – Universitätsmedizin, Berlin

+ Dr Kunal Sehgal, Director, Sehgal Path Lab
+ Dr Amar Dasgupta, Director-Medical Services & Consultant Hematopathologist, Suburban Diagnostics
+ Dr M. Prabhu, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Pathology, JIPMER, Puducherry
+ Dr Anil Handoo, Senior Director, Hospital Laboratory Services & Senior Consultant Hematology, Max Healthcare Institute, BLK Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
