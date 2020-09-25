Smart Pharma Packaging Technologies

Express Pharma


Thu, 24 September, 2020 | 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM IST - 60 Mins

By Schneider Electric
Enabling IIOT solutions for Smart Pharma Packaging & Serialisation

The aim of the webinar is to support the pharma packaging fraternity, spanning technology solution providers as well as end user industry experts, as we work our way through a fresh set of challenges and opportunities in a rapidly shifting landscape.

In this video:

  • Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation
  • Saravanan Jeyabalan T, Associate Director – Packaging, Development, Biocon
  • Kaustubh Joshi, Director – Strategic Customers & Segments, Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric
