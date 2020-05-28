Express Pharma


Home  »  Videos  »  Webinars  »  Nitrosamine Impurity Analysis-Achieving Compliance through Chromeleon CDS for GC-MS

Nitrosamine Impurity Analysis-Achieving Compliance through Chromeleon CDS for GC-MS

Webinars
By Thermo Fisher Scientific
0 27
Read Article

The pharma industry has been impacted with several costly global recalls after Nitrosamine impurities were discovered in various drug substances such as valsartan and ranitidine by the US FDA & EMA. According to new US FDA and EMA recommendations, manufacturers of Angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs) or sartans must ensure that their generic sartans should contain no quantifiable levels of nitrosamine impurities after a certain transition period.

Thermo Scientific™ Chromeleon™ 7.3 Chromatography Data System (CDS), together with our world class analytical instrumentation, offers significant productivity advances to the laboratory (up to 33%*) while enabling you to meet evolving regulatory compliance and data integrity requirements.

Speaker: Manoj M. Soman, Product Manager, Chromeleon

Please confirm you would like to receive marketing and promotional email message about Thermo Fisher Scientific products and services.
Would you like Thermo Fisher Scientific to contact you with regard to this solution?

Thermo Fisher Scientific
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.