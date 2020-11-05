Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Thu, 5 November, 2020 | 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM IST - 60 Min
In this video:
- Kevin Deane, Vice President – Front-End Innovation and Connected Health, Phillips-Medisize
- Vivek Malhotra, Director Sales, Asia Phillips-Medisize
Watch this webinar to learn:
- Why disposable, single-use autoinjectors, introduced in the early 2000s, can no longer satisfy today’s requirements to reduce space, storage, and waste
- The growing demand for drug delivery device connectivity to improve patient adherence, care team collaboration, and health outcomes
- How pharmaceutical companies can create a clear path to low-cost connectivity with more affordable, convenient, and sustainable injection devices
- Examples of smart, reusable, autoinjectors that work with mobile apps to track and transmit digital data from patients to physicians
- Key considerations when embracing a connected health platform for biologic and injectable drugs