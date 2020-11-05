Express Pharma


Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size

Thu, 5 November, 2020 | 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM IST - 60 Min

By Philips-Medisize
In this video:

  • Kevin Deane, Vice President – Front-End Innovation and Connected Health, Phillips-Medisize
  • Vivek Malhotra, Director Sales, Asia Phillips-Medisize

Watch this webinar to learn:

  • Why disposable, single-use autoinjectors, introduced in the early 2000s, can no longer satisfy today’s requirements to reduce space, storage, and waste
  • The growing demand for drug delivery device connectivity to improve patient adherence, care team collaboration, and health outcomes
  • How pharmaceutical companies can create a clear path to low-cost connectivity with more affordable, convenient, and sustainable injection devices
  • Examples of smart, reusable, autoinjectors that work with mobile apps to track and transmit digital data from patients to physicians
  • Key considerations when embracing a connected health platform for biologic and injectable drugs
Philips-Medisize
