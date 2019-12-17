UK’s NHS post Brexit: Get updated!

Lord David Prior of Brampton, Chairman, National Health Service England & University College Hospital in conversation with Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Healthcare on the morning after the Conservatives won UK’s 2019 general elections.

He spoke about what this decisive result means for the UK, how the NHS plans to cope with the shortage of staff due to Brexit, financing strategies for universal health schemes and why he thinks healthcare policy should not be ring-fenced from political decisions “so that (politicians) can be held accountable”.

Lord Prior was in India, leading the UK’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Healthcare Trade Mission to India (December 9-13, 2019). He also chaired the 4th Healthcare Leadership Forum on Friday, December 13 in Mumbai where senior management of hospitals, medical institutes and colleges, healthcare companies along with the UK’s AI Healthcare Trade Mission discussed areas for potential future collaborations.