SpiceJet ties-up with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo for seamless service of COVID-19 vaccine

SpiceJet has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), the cargo division of GMR Air Cargo & Aerospace Engineering (GACAEL), for providing a seamless service to all vaccine manufacturers in the region.

As part of this association, SpiceXpress – the cargo arm of SpiceJet – envisions to provide efficient, speedy and reliable solution for vaccine delivery, while also creating a sustainable cold chain network.

SpiceXpress aims to provide the first mile pick up and last mile delivery to carry COVID-19 vaccines across the domestic and international markets in a temperature controlled environment.

Under the MoU, the GHAC shall provide available required space on priority for SpiceJet’s vaccine shipments besides training its personnel along with the airline for specific customer requirement. SpiceJet on its part will keep a dedicated fleet of freighters including wide-body aircraft at Hyderabad airport to handle all domestic and international consignments.

Hyderabad, which is already at the centre stage of India’s COVID-19 vaccine development programme, is expected to be a key hub in the manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine both domestically as well as globally.

The association between SpiceJet and GHAC will aid the manufacturers in the region by ensuring seamless delivery of the vaccine.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “We are delighted to have GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo as a partner in our fight against the pandemic. Delivering COVID-19 vaccines safely not just within India but across the globe is a task we are fully committed to. With strong partners and our capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures of up to -40 degree Celsius, we feel that we are fully prepared to assist in the biggest vaccination drive in the history of mankind.”

As part of its continued efforts to take up the responsibility of transporting COVID-19 vaccine to every part of the country as well as outside India, SpiceJet has recently partnered with Om Logistics and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Snowman Logistics.

With a network spanning 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and a fleet of 17 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 500 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations. The airline has also tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations.

SpiceXpress recently introduced a new specialised service called Spice Pharma Pro, which has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs, vaccines blood samples and medicines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40 degree Celsius to +25 degree Celsius. Besides, the airline also offers a plethora of other benefits such as a network of warehouses equipped with deep freezers to enable change of cool packs and ground vehicles and containers to help transport sensitive cargo.

SpiceJet has operated 11800 cargo flights since the lockdown began and carried around 93500 tons of cargo. Since 2018, SpiceJet has developed the capability of providing door-to-door deliveries to over 12,600 pin codes across India.