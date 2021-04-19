Dachser Shanghai gets CEIV Pharma Certification from IATA

Read Article

International logistics service provider, Dachser received the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification from IATA for its Shanghai organisation including its PVG airport branch in March 2021. This marks the finalisation of a project of extensive preparation, complex procedures and detailed auditing, despite additional challenges caused by the global pandemic.

With this certification, Dachser Shanghai joins the very close circle of few logistics companies in the region to be recognised by IATA for temperature-controlled and time-sensitive products transportation. CEIV Pharma Certificate ensures that infrastructure, equipment, operations, and personnel are complied with the standards and regulations expected by pharma manufacturers.

“A resilient and reliable logistics network for Life Science and Healthcare (LSH) products has proven critical in light of current events,” said Yves Larquemin, Managing Director ASL Far East North. “The professionalism and hard work put in by our colleagues to achieve certification by IATA will allow Dachser to play our part in the LSH industry.”

Dachser has been expanding its LSH capabilities in its logistics network for years. The logistics service provider received its first CEIV Pharma certification in 2018 for its Frankfurt branch in Germany and by 2019 was also certified for its Atlanta branch in the US and its two Indian branches in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

In addition, with the Chinese government’s “Health China 2030” directive to invest in the health and well-being of its people, Dachser Shanghai’s accreditation makes it well poised to fill the increased demand in transporting medical products and healthcare equipment across China.

“With the CEIV Pharma certification, Dachser establishes our leadership in continually adhering to the highest standards and demonstrating our professional capacity for ensuring the integrity of highly sensitive life-saving products,” concluded Larquemin.