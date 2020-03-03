PPL Leadership Awards 2020 honours gamechangers of pharma packaging

Read Article

Express Pharma, a leading industry publication from The Indian Express Group recently hosted the third edition of PPL Leadership Awards at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad. Held concurrently with the Pharma Packaging and Labelling (PPL) Conclave 2020, this year too, PPL Leadership Awards honoured the gamechangers of the pharma packaging industry.

For the second consecutive year, West Pharma was the partner for PPL Leadership Awards. In its third edition, the awards recognised the contributions of 13 pharma packaging professionals for their significant contributions towards bringing innovation and driving value in the pharma packaging segment by addressing pivotal aspects such as patient compliance, regulatory requirements, robust supply chain etc. The awards were presented in three categories – Leaders, Achievers and Rising stars. Dr B Venkateswarlu, Dr Venkateshwarlu B, Joint Director, Drugs Control Administration, Telangana was the chief guest for the awards function.

The evening started off with a Welcome Address by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma. She explained the vision behind the initiative, gave brief details about Express Pharma’s journey and stressed on how this decade will be one of disruptions. In her speech, she also mentioned that PPL Leadership Awards is a celebration of individuals who have contributed significantly towards furthering the pharma industry’s progress through innovation and excellence.

Following her speech, the chairperson of PPL Conclave’s Advisory Board and Chair of the Jury for PPL Leadership Awards 2020, Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation explained and elaborated on the methodology of the PPL Leadership Awards and the process of choosing the deserving winners. In his speech he explained the selection criteria and mentioned that deserving candidates/ professionals of pharma packaging get recognised and honoured with PPL Leadership Awards.

Later on, Roychowdhury, alongwith Venkateswarlu, Stewart Campbell, VP and GM-Asia Pacific, West Pharmaceutical Services presented the awards to the winners. Members of the awards jury, Chakravarthi, Gautama Buddha, Packaging Consultant and Rahul Bhargava, Pharma Consultant joined them in honouring the winners. Roychowdhury also felicitated the jury members and the Chief Guest of the PPL Leadership Awards 2020. The evening ended on a high note with a networking gala dinner which allowed the delegates and speakers to interact and share notes with their peers and colleagues in the industry.