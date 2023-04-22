Natural anti-oxidants raise male fertility by 76 per cent: Study

The study was conducted over a 3 month period among 300 Indian males with varied types and degrees of infertility

A study by Indian nutraceutical major Meyer Vitabiotics has revealed that a combination of antioxidant micronutrients and vitamins raises male fertility by 76 per cent among the severest cases of male infertility.

Among Indian males with baseline sperm count of less than 5 million/ml, a blend of micronutrients, essential amino acids, multi-vitamins, ginseng, lycopene, folic acid, and essential metals increased the sperm count by 75.76 per cent.

The study was conducted over a 3 month period among 300 Indian males with varied types and degrees of infertility. The encouraging results are a boost to naturo-therapy and use of organic treatment methods that India is historically known for.

The intervention was administered through a single tablet that contained a combination of micronutrients, essential amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins such as coenzyme Q10, L-carnitine, L-arginine, L-glutathione, vitamins like C, E, B6, B12, B1, A, D, ginseng extract, lycopene, folic acid along with elemental zinc, iron, copper selenium, and manganese.