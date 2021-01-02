Wallace Pharma sets up R&D Centre in Goa

Read Article

Mumbai-based Wallace Pharma has set up a research and development (R&D) centre ‘Wallace Innovation Centre’ in Ponda, Goa. The company informs that the newly commissioned centre is spread across 10000 sq. ft. area and is equipped with modern technologies.

Jyoti J Sardesai, Commissioner – Food Safety, Director, FDA, Goa, who was present at the centre’s inauguration, said, “Goa has a sizeable number of pharma units of global standards, but only a handful of pharma and clinical development facilities are located in the State. I am happy that this development centre is being promoted by Menezes family, who have been pioneers in Goa’s pharma sector.”

The company informs that the centre has the latest GMP design and processes, with state-of-the-art instrumentation, analytical and formulation development equipment. It plans on focusing on product development for a wide range of liquid, solid and semi-solid pharma dosage forms and other products. The facility will have a special focus on patient-centric new drug delivery systems (NDDS).

To scale up the company’s research activities from the new R&D centre, it has appointed around 30 scientists and is in the process of hiring more manpower for different departments required for the new R&D centre.

‘In keeping with the ambitions of Wallace Pharma to be a global niche marketer of innovative formulations, the facility has been designed to grow in capability, size and people and will serve the company’s domestic and ROW markets,” informed, Vinay Pinto, Executive Director, Wallace Pharma.

The company has around 20 research molecules in the different stages of completion. “We are excited at the specialised focus and enthusiasm that the Wallace Innovation Centre will bring to the state of Goa and also to our Group,” said Pinto.

Commenting on future plans, he added, “We have robust business plans both for domestic as well as international markets from the newly commissioned research and development centre. Since the centre’s focus is going to be patient-centric in developing NDDS, we aim to bring novel products complying regulatory requirements and adhering patient compliance objective.”

The company did not disclose details about the investments made in the facility.

