Three big-ticket deals contributed 69 per cent of total deal value in November 2020

In November 2020, the healthcare industry reported 58 deals worth $13.5 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (November 2019 to October 2020) of 81 deals worth $14.5 billion.

CBPO Group to acquire China Biologic Products Holdings, an integrated plasma-based biopharma company for an equity value of approximately $4.7 billion; Merck & Co to acquire all outstanding shares of VelosBio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, ROR1-directed therapeutics for $2.7 billion; Novo Nordisk A/S to acquire Emisphere Technologies (Emisphere), a drug delivery company with proprietary technologies, such as the Eligen SNAC technology, which enable oral formulations of therapeutics, for $1.8 billion are the three major deals that contributed 69 per cent of the total deal value during November 2020

Deal Date Acquirer (s) Target Deal Value ($ m) 19-Nov-20 CBPO Holdings Ltd (China) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (China) 4,760.0 5-Nov-20 Merck & Co Inc (US) VelosBio Inc (US) 2,750.0 6-Nov-20 Novo Nordisk AS (Denmark) Emisphere Technologies Inc (US) 1,800.0 12-Nov-20 Sumitovant Biopharma Inc (US) Urovant Sciences Inc (US) 681.0 2-Nov-20 Royalty Pharma (US) Residual Royalty Interest of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments (US) 650.0

Venture capital investments value increased in November 2020

The healthcare industry reported 91 venture capital (VC) deals worth $3.3 billion in November 2020, compared to the last 12-month average (November 2019 to October 2020) of 119 deals worth $2.7 billion.

RecBio, a biotechnology company raising $227 million in series B round of financing to build a production base and conduct clinical tests of its 9-valent HPV vaccine and recombinant COVID vaccine; D3 Bio, a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercialising precision medicines, raising $200 million in series A round of financing to support the development of its portfolio in oncology and immunology; and CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings, a biotechnology company raising $186 million in series C round of financing to accelerate global clinical trials of its cell therapy product candidate are the major VC deals reported in November 2020.

Deal Date Acquirer (s) Target Deal Value ($ m) 11-Nov-20 Legend Capital Co Ltd; LYFE Capital; Sequoia Capital; Vertex Ventures; HT Capital; Co-Stone Asset Management; Yuanbio Venture Capital; Qingsong Capital; China Everbright Limited RecBio (China) 227.0 17-Nov-20 Boyu Capital Consultancy Co. Ltd; Undisclosed Investor(s); Sequoia Capital China; Temasek Holdings (HK) Limited; Matrix Partners China; WuXi AppTec Corporate Venture Fund D3 Bio Inc (China) 200.0 2-Nov-20 Lilly Asia Ventures; Shiyu Capital Group LP; Summer Capital; Loyal Valley Capital; South China Venture Capital CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (China) 186.0 26-Nov-20 CCB International Capital Ltd; Matrix Partners China; Efung Capital; Tianjin Venture Capital Management Co Ltd; Chengdu Tianfu International Bio-town Investment & Development Co LTD; Sinopharma-CICC Capital Beijing Biostar Technologies Ltd (China) 135.2 23-Nov-20 Falcon Edge Capital, LP; Pura Vida Investments LLC; Christian Angermayer; Apeiron Investment Group Ltd; Galaxy Investment Partners Fund LLC; Future Ventures; Catalio Capital Management LP; Undisclosed Investor(s); Peter Thiel Atai Life Sciences AG (Germany) 125.0

