Three big-ticket deals contributed 69 per cent of total deal value in November 2020
The healthcare industry reported 91 VC deals worth $3.3 billion in November 2020
In November 2020, the healthcare industry reported 58 deals worth $13.5 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (November 2019 to October 2020) of 81 deals worth $14.5 billion.
CBPO Group to acquire China Biologic Products Holdings, an integrated plasma-based biopharma company for an equity value of approximately $4.7 billion; Merck & Co to acquire all outstanding shares of VelosBio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, ROR1-directed therapeutics for $2.7 billion; Novo Nordisk A/S to acquire Emisphere Technologies (Emisphere), a drug delivery company with proprietary technologies, such as the Eligen SNAC technology, which enable oral formulations of therapeutics, for $1.8 billion are the three major deals that contributed 69 per cent of the total deal value during November 2020
|Deal Date
|Acquirer (s)
|Target
|Deal Value ($ m)
|19-Nov-20
|CBPO Holdings Ltd (China)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (China)
|4,760.0
|5-Nov-20
|Merck & Co Inc (US)
|VelosBio Inc (US)
|2,750.0
|6-Nov-20
|Novo Nordisk AS (Denmark)
|Emisphere Technologies Inc (US)
|1,800.0
|12-Nov-20
|Sumitovant Biopharma Inc (US)
|Urovant Sciences Inc (US)
|681.0
|2-Nov-20
|Royalty Pharma (US)
|Residual Royalty Interest of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments (US)
|650.0
Venture capital investments value increased in November 2020
The healthcare industry reported 91 venture capital (VC) deals worth $3.3 billion in November 2020, compared to the last 12-month average (November 2019 to October 2020) of 119 deals worth $2.7 billion.
RecBio, a biotechnology company raising $227 million in series B round of financing to build a production base and conduct clinical tests of its 9-valent HPV vaccine and recombinant COVID vaccine; D3 Bio, a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercialising precision medicines, raising $200 million in series A round of financing to support the development of its portfolio in oncology and immunology; and CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings, a biotechnology company raising $186 million in series C round of financing to accelerate global clinical trials of its cell therapy product candidate are the major VC deals reported in November 2020.
|Deal Date
|Acquirer (s)
|Target
|Deal Value ($ m)
|11-Nov-20
|Legend Capital Co Ltd; LYFE Capital; Sequoia Capital; Vertex Ventures; HT Capital; Co-Stone Asset Management; Yuanbio Venture Capital; Qingsong Capital; China Everbright Limited
|RecBio (China)
|227.0
|17-Nov-20
|Boyu Capital Consultancy Co. Ltd; Undisclosed Investor(s); Sequoia Capital China; Temasek Holdings (HK) Limited; Matrix Partners China; WuXi AppTec Corporate Venture Fund
|D3 Bio Inc (China)
|200.0
|2-Nov-20
|Lilly Asia Ventures; Shiyu Capital Group LP; Summer Capital; Loyal Valley Capital; South China Venture Capital
|CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (China)
|186.0
|26-Nov-20
|CCB International Capital Ltd; Matrix Partners China; Efung Capital; Tianjin Venture Capital Management Co Ltd; Chengdu Tianfu International Bio-town Investment & Development Co LTD; Sinopharma-CICC Capital
|Beijing Biostar Technologies Ltd (China)
|135.2
|23-Nov-20
|Falcon Edge Capital, LP; Pura Vida Investments LLC; Christian Angermayer; Apeiron Investment Group Ltd; Galaxy Investment Partners Fund LLC; Future Ventures; Catalio Capital Management LP; Undisclosed Investor(s); Peter Thiel
|Atai Life Sciences AG (Germany)
|125.0
Source: GlobalData